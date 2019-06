Light show projected on Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a light show projected on the building of Art Nouveau Museum in Aveiro, Portugal. A light show displaying scenes of Braganza Dynasty was presented in Aveiro on Saturday night. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)