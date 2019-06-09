11th Ballonfestival Bonn kicks off in Germany

Hot air ballons are seen during a hot air ballon night glow show of the 11th Ballonfestival Bonn at Rheinaue leisure park in Bonn, Germany, on June 8, 2019. The four-day festival which kicked off on Friday attracted more than 30 ballon teams from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People view a hot air ballon night glow show of the 11th Ballonfestival Bonn at Rheinaue leisure park in Bonn, Germany, on June 8, 2019. The four-day festival which kicked off on Friday attracted more than 30 ballon teams from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

