Xi to visit Central Asian nations

China-Central Asia ties are expected to rise to a higher level for regional cooperation amid the ongoing US-provoked trade war against China, analysts said before Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, two major Central Asian countries.
Xi will visit Kyrgyzstan from Wednesday to Friday and Tajikistan from Friday to Sunday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced on Sunday.
The visits come following Xi's meeting with the two countries' presidents in Beijing on April 28 at the Second Belt and Road
Forum for International Cooperation.
"Frequent interactions between China and the two countries show the significance of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as China's neighbors and their important role as the epicenters and transfer stations of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) land route," Xia Yishan, a research fellow of Central Asian studies at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Sunday.
During the visits, Xi will attend the 19th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, according to Lu.
He will also attend the 5th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, Lu said.
"Substantial and pragmatic improvements, such as a unified action mechanism of military cooperation under the SCO, are expected to be made during the meetings to deal with major issues, like counter-terrorism, regional security and preventing external interference," Wu Enyuan, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.
"Issues, such as the China-US trade war, will be mentioned during the meetings. All members are expected to reach an agreement opposing unilateralism, hegemonism and any move that would damage the free flow of international trade," Wu said.
Foreign ministers of SCO member states said on May 22 at a press release of a ministerial meeting in Bishkek that they advocate a multi-polar world and oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism.
The upgrade of China-Russia ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era also increased analysts' expectations for the upcoming meetings.
"Since China and Russia are the core powers in the region, a stronger and healthy China-Russia relationship will definitely bring stability to Central Asia and benefit cooperation between China and Central Asian countries," Wu noted.
China has cooperated with both countries in the fields of energy exploration, transportation and infrastructure under the BRI.
According to official statistics, trade between China and Kyrgyzstan grew by 25 percent year-on-year in 2018, amounting to over $2 billion.
Meanwhilem, China-Tajikistan trade also reached $1.4 billion from January to November 2018 with a year-to-year growth of more than 13 percent, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.