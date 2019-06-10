Study outline on Xi Jinping thought published

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese delegation introduces Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to the Philippines

An outline for the study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been published and distributed across China.Compiled by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the outline consists of 21 chapters and nearly 150,000 characters.With a comprehensive and systematic exposition of the thought, the outline will help officials and the public better understand and grasp the basic principles, content and requirements of the thought.It also serves as a study material for the education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" recently launched among all Party members.