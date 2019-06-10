Heavy rainfall sweeps Jiangxi

Rescuers transfer stranded villagers at the flooded Paixing Village of Zaizhong Township in Yongxin County, East China's Jiangxi Province, June 9, 2019. Heavy rainfall swept Jiangxi in the past two days. In Paixing, 116 stranded people have been rescued and relocated to safe places. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers transfer a child at the flooded Paixing Village of Zaizhong Township in Yongxin County, East China's Jiangxi Province, June 9, 2019. Heavy rainfall swept Jiangxi in the past two days. In Paixing, 116 stranded people have been rescued and relocated to safe places. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo shows the waterlogged Paixing Village of Zaizhong Township in Yongxin County, East China's Jiangxi Province, June 9, 2019. Heavy rainfall swept Jiangxi in the past two days. In Paixing, 116 stranded people have been rescued and relocated to safe places. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers search for stranded people at the waterlogged Paixing Village of Zaizhong Township in Yongxin County, East China's Jiangxi Province, June 9, 2019. Heavy rainfall swept Jiangxi in the past two days. In Paixing, 116 stranded people have been rescued and relocated to safe places. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rescuers transfer stranded villagers at the flooded Paixing Village of Zaizhong Township in Yongxin County, East China's Jiangxi Province, June 9, 2019. Heavy rainfall swept Jiangxi in the past two days. In Paixing, 116 stranded people have been rescued and relocated to safe places. (Photo: Xinhua)