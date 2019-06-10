Portuguese president welcomes Portugal named as Europe's leading destination 2019

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Sunday welcomed that Portugal has been named as Europe's leading destination 2019, saying that this should be "an opportunity to value more" aspects such as nature conservation or social cohesion.The president "welcomes the election of Portugal as the best European tourist destination for the third consecutive year and for obtaining 39 awards in the World Travel Awards," Rebelo de Sousa said in a message released on the website of the presidency.The World Travel Awards Europe gala ceremony 2019 was held on Saturday night in Madeira, Portugal.World Travel Awards is the travel industry's one of the most prestigious awards program, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel and hospitality sectors around the world.