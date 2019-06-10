Lily flowers in SW China's Guizhou

Tourists view lily flowers at a plantation in Laotun Township of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 8, 2019. Since 2016, Laotun Township has been committed to developing lily planting industry through joint efforts from companies, cooperatives and impoverished households, as a way to promote rural tourism and boost farmers' income. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows a lily plantation in Laotun Township of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Since 2016, Laotun Township has been committed to developing lily planting industry through joint efforts from companies, cooperatives and impoverished households, as a way to promote rural tourism and boost farmers' income. (Photo: Xinhua)

