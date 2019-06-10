Guangxi upgrades meteorological disaster emergency response due to rainstorms

People wade through a waterlogged road at Banlan Township in Rongan County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2019. Guangxi's meteorological bureau on Sunday evening upgraded the meteorological disaster emergency response to level-II after rainstorms starting Tuesday caused flooding in several cities. (Xinhua/Tan Kaixing)

A vehicle runs on a waterlogged road at Lingui District in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2019. Guangxi's meteorological bureau on Sunday evening upgraded the meteorological disaster emergency response to level-II after rainstorms starting Tuesday caused flooding in several cities. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows flood-hit Dajiang Township of Rongan County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Guangxi's meteorological bureau on Sunday evening upgraded the meteorological disaster emergency response to level-II after rainstorms starting Tuesday caused flooding in several cities. (Xinhua/Tan Kaixing)

Rescuers transfer people at Zhaojia Village of Quanzhou County in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2019. Guangxi's meteorological bureau on Sunday evening upgraded the meteorological disaster emergency response to level-II after rainstorms starting Tuesday caused flooding in several cities. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)

Rescuers transfer an aged woman at Zhaojia Village of Quanzhou County in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2019. Guangxi's meteorological bureau on Sunday evening upgraded the meteorological disaster emergency response to level-II after rainstorms starting Tuesday caused flooding in several cities. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)