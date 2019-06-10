More Chinese take trips around Dragon Boat Festival

RELATED ARTICLES: Tourists enjoy Dragon Boat Festival holiday across China

More Chinese people took trips around the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday which ended Sunday, official data showed Monday.Rail passenger number rose 7.7 percent year on year to 50.74 million during the holiday, while air passenger number added 3.1 percent to 4.82 million, according to data from the China Railway Corporation and Civil Aviation Administration of China.On June 7, about 14.25 million passengers took train trips, up 1 million from one year earlier, marking a record high.China also witnessed a steady increase in the number of flights during the holiday. There were 47,000 flights, up 4.5 percent year on year.Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu were hot destinations for train passengers, while Hangzhou, Lijiang, Tianjin and Ningbo saw a large number of air passengers, data showed.