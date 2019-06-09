Tourists enjoy Dragon Boat Festival holiday across China

Tourists from Hangzhou experience rice seedling planting in Laoling Village of Moganshan Township in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Yao Haixiang)

People visit the Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Tourists enjoy boat ride on the Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Tourists walk on a glass-bottomed bridge at a scenic area of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Tourists enjoy boat ride on the Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Aerial photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows tourists enjoying the scenery at the Elephant Trunk Hill tourism resort by bamboo rafts in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)