Chinese Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in Portugal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/9 12:02:52

Students perform Chinese kung fu to celebrate the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival at the Confucius Institute of Aveiro University in Aveiro, Portugal, June 8, 2019. A series of activities were conducted on Saturday in Aveiro to celebrate the traditional Chinese festival. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)


 

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival at the Confucius Institute of Aveiro University in Aveiro, Portugal, June 8, 2019. A series of activities were conducted on Saturday in Aveiro to celebrate the traditional Chinese festival. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)


 

