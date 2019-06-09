Chinese Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in Portugal

Students perform Chinese kung fu to celebrate the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival at the Confucius Institute of Aveiro University in Aveiro, Portugal, June 8, 2019. A series of activities were conducted on Saturday in Aveiro to celebrate the traditional Chinese festival. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival at the Confucius Institute of Aveiro University in Aveiro, Portugal, June 8, 2019. A series of activities were conducted on Saturday in Aveiro to celebrate the traditional Chinese festival. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

