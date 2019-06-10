Cigarette butt costs the price of Tesla

Wang is being rescued by the police from a over-half submerged Tesla, which careened off the road into a pond on June 4 evening in Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province due to Wang's misconduct in driving. Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

A man driving his friend's fancy Tesla tried to throw a burning cigarette butt out of the window, which ended writing off the vehicle worth 600,000 yuan ($86,825).The man, surnamed Wang from Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, was driving with a friend when he tried to flip the butt out of the window only to have the wind blow it back into the car.Wang tried to pick the butt off the floor mat without stopping, causing him to lose control, careen off the road and into a pond.Traffic police soon rescued Wang and his friend from the vehicle that was more than half submerged in the pond. "Luckily the pond is shallow," a police officer told Knews.The car wasn't so lucky. Apparently all-electric Teslas don't like being submerged in water and this one has been declared a total write-off, Knews reported.Wang said he and his friend had earlier exchanged cars just for fun. It's not known if his friend will be keeping Wang's Land Rover until they work out how the Tesla is going to be replaced.Knews