Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/11 9:59:32

Photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows the street view of Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on June 5, 2019 shows the view of Victory Square in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows the street view of Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Honor guards are seen at the Ala Too Square in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows the view of Ala Too Square in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

