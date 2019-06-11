Sunset at Dal Lake in Srinagar city, Indian-controlled Kashmir

A boatman rows his boat during sunset at Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows boats tied at the shore of Dal Lake near a car parking, in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 9, 2019 shows boats tied at the shore of Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boatman rows his boat during sunset at Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man catches fish during sunset at Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)