Wheat enters harvest season in China

Farmers dry the newly harvested wheat grains in Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Liu Hebin (R) checks the newly harvested wheat grains at Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Reapers work at the wheat field in Yanli Village of Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. The wheat has entered harvest season here. (Photo: Xinhua)

Reapers work at the wheat field in Yanli Village of Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. The wheat has entered harvest season here. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers harvest wheat in Wumaying Village of Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. The wheat has entered harvest season here. (Photo: Xinhua)

A reaper works at the wheat field in Wumaying Village of Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. The wheat has entered harvest season here. (Photo: Xinhua)

A reaper works at the wheat field in Wumaying Village of Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. The wheat has entered harvest season here. (Photo: Xinhua)