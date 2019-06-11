Canine cinema: 100 dogs invited to movie

Dog owners bring their pets to a cinema in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province to celebrate the Year of the Dog in 2018. Photo: VCG

More than 100 dogs, that were invited to a screening of A Dog's Journey, behaved well and the theater didn't have to implement any of the precautionary measures it took, a cinema employee told Pear Video."The dogs were disciplined. There was no furious barking, urinating or defecating," the employee said. The theater had a pooper-scooper and other clean-up tools at the ready, he said.A veterinarian was also on site in case any of the dogs were overcome in the dark and unfamiliar environment, according to Pear Video.The dog owners and their pets were given free ticket to the special screening of the US movie about a dog and its owner.Small dogs sat on their owners laps while large ones had their own seats.The video also shows owners and dogs leaving their signatures and paw prints on a poster advertising the event."Although my puppy didn't understand the plot, he reacted when the 'star dog' stayed with its owner. I felt the chemistry between us," a dog owner who attended the event posted on Sina Weibo.A Net user commented that the event shows that well-trained dogs are not a problem in public places.Pear Video