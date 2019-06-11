Brazilian president expresses trust in justice minister

RELATED ARTICLES: China congratulates Jair Bolsonaro on election as Brazilian president

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro expressed his trust in Justice Minister Sergio Moro on Monday, following the leakage of several conversations involving the minister.The conversations were published by the news website The Intercept, and date back to the period from 2015 to 2018, when Moro served as a federal judge and was in charge of judging corruption cases investigated by the Federal Police's Operation Carwash against a large bribe scheme involving contracts between the government and the private sector.According to presidential communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro was informed of the contents of the leaked conversations and reaffirmed his trust in Moro."We trust Minister Moro without restrictions," Bolsonaro said.The conversations reportedly show irregular relations between the judge and the prosecution of the Carwash Operation cases, with Moro giving advice to the prosecution and even directing their work and anticipating his decisions.Moro was the judge who sentenced former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to nine years in prison for corruption. Lula's case was discussed in the conversations, which prompted the Workers' Party to reaffirm their stance on Moro's lack of impartiality regarding the case.