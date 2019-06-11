Mountain city watchman

In the drizzling rain, humid air, and gloomy weather, a metro train disappeared into a 19-story residential building in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. During the rainy season, the metro trains are just like several dragons that serve the daily commuting needs of local residents. Liziba station fascinates every tourist and has become a symbolic attraction in Chongqing.Chongqing's mass transit system has always set the internet ablaze. A video showing a train passing through a 19-story residential building went viral on the internet, notably on the TikTok app, which is also known as Douyinin China.There is a group of engineers, just like "dragon-trainers," who maintain the metro trains on a daily basis. Zhang Jie, 46 years old, is one of them.As a lead engineer at Monorail Zhang Jie workshop, his main work is metro train maintenance and related technological innovation.Since the metro's construction, Zhang Jie and his crew, like the bone of the city, have been guarding the transit system of Chongqing like watchmen.

Standing in front of the platform in his workshop, Zhang Jie is watching the metro train heading to next station. Photo: Lin Luwen/GT

RELATED ARTICLES: Right to your door