Asia Pacific Innovation Forum opens in Tehran

Asia Pacific Innovation Forum (APIF) kicked off Tuesday in Tehran with 70 participants representing countries and international organizations from around the world.At the beginning of the opening ceremony, Peyman Salehi, chairman of the first APIF said, "the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) considers science and technology as the main index of sustainable development, and the startups as the building blocks of modern technology and the sustainable development."Referring to the 5th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX) which is being held on the sidelines of the forum, he said that the event is a window for establishing international cooperation between Iran and foreign partners.He also noted that the Asia-Pacific startups network will officially begin its activities today.Salehi expressed hope that the two-day APIF will form the foundation of further cooperation among ESCAP members.The body is comprised of 53 members, mainly from Asia and the Pacific region, and 9 others associate members.Last year, Iran suggested the forum to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). The idea was confirmed upon follow-up measures at the commission, and it was agreed upon to hold the first edition in Tehran.The event is attended by representatives of international agencies, including the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the representatives of 50 countries, including India, China, South Korea, Singapore, Russia, Malaysia, and Indonesia.Various topics under the umbrella issue of the startups' role in sustainable development will be discussed. The topics range from women, governments' strategies, technological parks and investment to the role of south-south cooperation.