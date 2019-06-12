Greater Bay Area will lead Hong Kong’s youth to prosperity

Almost 22 years since Hong Kong's return to China, the special administrative region has greatly progressed, yet it has encountered some challenges. The younger generation, in particular, has been struggling with facing up to the huge gap between their glorious ideals and plain reality.A survey conducted by Hong Kong's Wofoo Social Enterprise in September 2018 revealed that the happiness index of young people in Hong Kong was only 5.94 out of 10, much lower than 7.45 for seniors.How can these social and economic problems be tackled? Where does the hope of Hong Kong's younger generation lie? Hong Kong should be aware that its development is closely linked to the Chinese mainland. Only by integrating with the mainland can the city break its development deadlock.Hong Kong residents, especially the younger generation, should see that the door of the mainland is always open to them, with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area a harbor they can always rely on.China issued the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in February, attaching evident importance to Hong Kong and to young people. The outline emphasizes support for "young people and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises from Hong Kong and Macao to realize their development potential on the mainland."Especially, the mainland will support Hong Kong "in helping Hong Kong youth to start businesses or seek employment in the Greater Bay Area through means such as the Youth Development Fund."Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, Hong Kong's chief secretary for administration, pointed out in May that the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is committed to promoting youth development. One major task has been to help the younger generation ride on the momentum of the Greater Bay Area and strive for more development space.Johnny Ng Kit-chong, former chairman of the Hong Kong United Youth Association, told China Central Television in May that Hong Kong is such a small place with no resources. But the Greater Bay Area will provide opportunities.In merely 40 years, southern China has created an economic miracle. At the forefront of reform and opening-up, it has always led the nation's development.Now, promoting further integration and advancing further opening-up, the Greater Bay Area is again invigorating the young generation and preparing to create a brand new miracle.Hong Kong's young people, if you work as hard as your predecessors, your glorious expectations for the future are not illusory, but will fall on the land of the Greater Bay Area.