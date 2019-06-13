Pakistan: Ambassador inaugurates Chinese language laboratory in Beijing

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid (sixth from left) and guests at the ceremony Photo: Courtesy of the Pakistani Embassy in China

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid inaugurated a modern Chinese language laboratory equipped with state-of-the-art audio and visual tools at the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) on Tuesday. Khalid said that the laboratory, set up with donations provided by the China Cultural Heritage Foundation, will be very helpful for the international students to learn Chinese language, culture and arts in a more enabling environment. He hopes the students will develop their language skills to strengthen cultural bonds between the two countries.Khalid informed all in attendance at the inauguration that the PECB was the first international school in China, established in 1969, at the behest of the former Chinese premier Zhou Enlai (1898-1976), and for the past five decades, the PECB has made tremendous progress. Now there are students from over 50 countries studying here.