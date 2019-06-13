Puzzle ACROSS
1 Grain husks
6 Actors who overact
10 They're sold in cartons
14 Reveille horn
15 Rush job letters
16 Devonshire cream feature
17 Mud marking
18 Old Italian money
19 Pear-shaped instrument
20 *It's constantly changing
23 Not as loud
26 Tide type
27 *Unassuming existence
30 "Of Thee ___" (Gershwin musical)
34 Word with "fee" or "ID"
35 Palindromic Genesis woman
36 Ice hockey venues
37 That thing's
38 *What those who agree are of
40 Powdery residue
41 Hit the sack
43 ___ and downs
44 Mount in Greek myth
45 R&B singer Braxton
46 *Grizzly or Kodiak
48 Fall ___ place
50 Pupil-washing device
51 Force an agreement, or what the starred answers' ends complete (Hint: Imagine this answer's first two words in quotes!)
56 Beyond the expected run-time
57 Cajun vegetable
58 Fragment
62 Bean curd
63 Dockside platform
64 Letters near a padlock in an address bar
65 "Hold it!"
66 "It remains to be ___"
67 Message board adminDOWN
1 James Corden's network
2 Smooth engine sound
3 "Act your ___!"
4 Sweet-talk
5 Weasel kin
6 Cup, for a pint
7 "Like I would ever!"
8 The "M" in USMC
9 Astronaut's domain
10 Lunar ___
11 Pouring sound
12 Postpunk genre
13 Editor's repeal
21 "What's My Line?" panelist Francis
22 Scottish property owner
23 Hit with a water gun
24 Expulsion
25 Big party
28 "___ had enough!"
29 Thighbone
31 "Be right there!"
32 Bahamas capital
33 A flat's equivalent
36 A rhetorical question doesn't ask for one
38 Round gasket
39 2019 Uber event: Abbr.
42 Freezing over
44 Target of Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign
46 Wizard of odds
47 Maidens in Greek myth
49 Sports car roof options
51 Acronymic sandwiches
52 Plant's anchor
53 411
54 Drone's obstacle, maybe
55 Make a buck
59 Interplanetary visitors, briefly
60 Sharkey's rank, in a '70s sitcom
61 Paranormal claim, for short
Solution