Puzzle

1 Grain husks6 Actors who overact10 They're sold in cartons14 Reveille horn15 Rush job letters16 Devonshire cream feature17 Mud marking18 Old Italian money19 Pear-shaped instrument20 *It's constantly changing23 Not as loud26 Tide type27 *Unassuming existence30 "Of Thee ___" (Gershwin musical)34 Word with "fee" or "ID"35 Palindromic Genesis woman36 Ice hockey venues37 That thing's38 *What those who agree are of40 Powdery residue41 Hit the sack43 ___ and downs44 Mount in Greek myth45 R&B singer Braxton46 *Grizzly or Kodiak48 Fall ___ place50 Pupil-washing device51 Force an agreement, or what the starred answers' ends complete (Hint: Imagine this answer's first two words in quotes!)56 Beyond the expected run-time57 Cajun vegetable58 Fragment62 Bean curd63 Dockside platform64 Letters near a padlock in an address bar65 "Hold it!"66 "It remains to be ___"67 Message board admin1 James Corden's network2 Smooth engine sound3 "Act your ___!"4 Sweet-talk5 Weasel kin6 Cup, for a pint7 "Like I would ever!"8 The "M" in USMC9 Astronaut's domain10 Lunar ___11 Pouring sound12 Postpunk genre13 Editor's repeal21 "What's My Line?" panelist Francis22 Scottish property owner23 Hit with a water gun24 Expulsion25 Big party28 "___ had enough!"29 Thighbone31 "Be right there!"32 Bahamas capital33 A flat's equivalent36 A rhetorical question doesn't ask for one38 Round gasket39 2019 Uber event: Abbr.42 Freezing over44 Target of Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign46 Wizard of odds47 Maidens in Greek myth49 Sports car roof options51 Acronymic sandwiches52 Plant's anchor53 41154 Drone's obstacle, maybe55 Make a buck59 Interplanetary visitors, briefly60 Sharkey's rank, in a '70s sitcom61 Paranormal claim, for short

Solution