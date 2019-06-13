Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/13 18:38:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Grain husks

  6 Actors who overact

 10 They're sold in cartons

 14 Reveille horn

 15 Rush job letters

 16 Devonshire cream feature

 17 Mud marking

 18 Old Italian money

 19 Pear-shaped instrument

 20 *It's constantly changing

 23 Not as loud

 26 Tide type

 27 *Unassuming existence

 30 "Of Thee ___" (Gershwin musical)

 34 Word with "fee" or "ID"

 35 Palindromic Genesis woman

 36 Ice hockey venues

 37 That thing's

 38 *What those who agree are of

 40 Powdery residue

 41 Hit the sack

 43 ___ and downs

 44 Mount in Greek myth

 45 R&B singer Braxton

 46 *Grizzly or Kodiak

 48 Fall ___ place

 50 Pupil-washing device

 51 Force an agreement, or what the starred answers' ends complete (Hint: Imagine this answer's first two words in quotes!)

 56 Beyond the expected run-time

 57 Cajun vegetable

 58 Fragment

 62 Bean curd

 63 Dockside platform

 64 Letters near a padlock in an address bar

 65 "Hold it!"

 66 "It remains to be ___"

 67 Message board admin

DOWN

  1 James Corden's network

  2 Smooth engine sound

  3 "Act your ___!"

  4 Sweet-talk

  5 Weasel kin

  6 Cup, for a pint

  7 "Like I would ever!"

  8 The "M" in USMC

  9 Astronaut's domain

 10 Lunar ___

 11 Pouring sound

 12 Postpunk genre

 13 Editor's repeal

 21 "What's My Line?" panelist Francis

 22 Scottish property owner

 23 Hit with a water gun

 24 Expulsion

 25 Big party

 28 "___ had enough!"

 29 Thighbone

 31 "Be right there!"

 32 Bahamas capital

 33 A flat's equivalent

 36 A rhetorical question doesn't ask for one

 38 Round gasket

 39 2019 Uber event: Abbr.

 42 Freezing over

 44 Target of Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign

 46 Wizard of odds

 47 Maidens in Greek myth

 49 Sports car roof options

 51 Acronymic sandwiches

 52 Plant's anchor

 53 411

 54 Drone's obstacle, maybe

 55 Make a buck

 59 Interplanetary visitors, briefly

 60 Sharkey's rank, in a '70s sitcom

 61 Paranormal claim, for short

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus