Puzzle

1 Winter coaster5 "Never ___ Give You Up"10 Erupt14 Mani's partner15 Coming up16 Billionth: Prefix17 Start of a quip20 "No more for me"21 Approves22 A, to a rabbi24 Didn't have enough25 Quip: Part II31 Frequently32 Swiss mathematician who nearly went blind33 Future fish34 Hi-___ monitor35 "Let's go, Gabriela!"36 Lord's Prayer start37 Worst Yelp review38 Baggins of the Shire39 Creepy-crawlies40 Quip: Part III44 Qualified45 Pouts46 Prenatal test, for short48 Go downhill fast?51 End of the quip (which should be spoken aloud!)56 Blackthorn fruit57 Bring up58 "I can't ___!"59 Be inclined60 Accumulate61 Kaput1 Intel gatherer2 Aquarius' zodiac opposite3 Dean's email address ender4 Most risky5 Leader of India's Salt March6 Cry of dread7 Broadway brightener8 ___ the Great (boy detective)9 Blog's revenue source, perhaps10 Plumbers' probes11 Float path12 It's a sin13 Troubles18 Coachella blasters19 Jenga structure22 Actress Dahl or Francis23 Dangerously unpredictable sort24 Horace poems25 Chocolate substitute26 Author Zora ___ Hurston27 Popular Creole dish28 Cool and distant29 Difficult spots for golfers30 Brusque35 Workbench attachment38 Sunny von ___ ("Reversal of Fortune" role)39 Turned red41 Tolerated42 Entertains43 Very confused46 ___ prof.47 Ram's gender48 Con game49 Green "pet"50 Petroleum giant52 SEP plan53 December 24 or 3154 "The Crying Game" star Stephen55 Apt last answer

Solution