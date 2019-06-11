Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Winter coaster
5 "Never ___ Give You Up"
10 Erupt
14 Mani's partner
15 Coming up
16 Billionth: Prefix
17 Start of a quip
20 "No more for me"
21 Approves
22 A, to a rabbi
24 Didn't have enough
25 Quip: Part II
31 Frequently
32 Swiss mathematician who nearly went blind
33 Future fish
34 Hi-___ monitor
35 "Let's go, Gabriela!"
36 Lord's Prayer start
37 Worst Yelp review
38 Baggins of the Shire
39 Creepy-crawlies
40 Quip: Part III
44 Qualified
45 Pouts
46 Prenatal test, for short
48 Go downhill fast?
51 End of the quip (which should be spoken aloud!)
56 Blackthorn fruit
57 Bring up
58 "I can't ___!"
59 Be inclined
60 Accumulate
61 KaputDOWN
1 Intel gatherer
2 Aquarius' zodiac opposite
3 Dean's email address ender
4 Most risky
5 Leader of India's Salt March
6 Cry of dread
7 Broadway brightener
8 ___ the Great (boy detective)
9 Blog's revenue source, perhaps
10 Plumbers' probes
11 Float path
12 It's a sin
13 Troubles
18 Coachella blasters
19 Jenga structure
22 Actress Dahl or Francis
23 Dangerously unpredictable sort
24 Horace poems
25 Chocolate substitute
26 Author Zora ___ Hurston
27 Popular Creole dish
28 Cool and distant
29 Difficult spots for golfers
30 Brusque
35 Workbench attachment
38 Sunny von ___ ("Reversal of Fortune" role)
39 Turned red
41 Tolerated
42 Entertains
43 Very confused
46 ___ prof.
47 Ram's gender
48 Con game
49 Green "pet"
50 Petroleum giant
52 SEP plan
53 December 24 or 31
54 "The Crying Game" star Stephen
55 Apt last answer
Solution