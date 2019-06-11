Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/11 17:33:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Winter coaster

  5 "Never ___ Give You Up"

 10 Erupt

 14 Mani's partner

 15 Coming up

 16 Billionth: Prefix

 17 Start of a quip

 20 "No more for me"

 21 Approves

 22 A, to a rabbi

 24 Didn't have enough

 25 Quip: Part II

 31 Frequently

 32 Swiss mathematician who nearly went blind

 33 Future fish

 34 Hi-___ monitor

 35 "Let's go, Gabriela!"

 36 Lord's Prayer start

 37 Worst Yelp review

 38 Baggins of the Shire

 39 Creepy-crawlies

 40 Quip: Part III

 44 Qualified

 45 Pouts

 46 Prenatal test, for short

 48 Go downhill fast?

 51 End of the quip (which should be spoken aloud!)

 56 Blackthorn fruit

 57 Bring up

 58 "I can't ___!"

 59 Be inclined

 60 Accumulate

 61 Kaput

DOWN

  1 Intel gatherer

  2 Aquarius' zodiac opposite

  3 Dean's email address ender

  4 Most risky

  5 Leader of India's Salt March

  6 Cry of dread

  7 Broadway brightener

  8 ___ the Great (boy detective)

  9 Blog's revenue source, perhaps

 10 Plumbers' probes

 11 Float path

 12 It's a sin

 13 Troubles

 18 Coachella blasters

 19 Jenga structure

 22 Actress Dahl or Francis

 23 Dangerously unpredictable sort

 24 Horace poems

 25 Chocolate substitute

 26 Author Zora ___ Hurston

 27 Popular Creole dish

 28 Cool and distant

 29 Difficult spots for golfers

 30 Brusque

 35 Workbench attachment

 38 Sunny von ___ ("Reversal of Fortune" role)

 39 Turned red

 41 Tolerated

 42 Entertains

 43 Very confused

 46 ___ prof.

 47 Ram's gender

 48 Con game

 49 Green "pet"

 50 Petroleum giant

 52 SEP plan

 53 December 24 or 31

 54 "The Crying Game" star Stephen

 55 Apt last answer

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus