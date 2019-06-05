Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "___ Miz"
4 Free TV spot
7 Passionate
13 Throw for a loop
15 Pestle partner
16 Lowest rung on the corporate ladder, stereotypically
18 "Right away, captain!"
19 Worksheet holder
20 Actress Faris or Kendrick
22 "For shame!" syllable
23 Very nerdy sort
24 Kingdom
26 Chili ___ carne
27 Southernmost Great Lake
29 Center
33 On behalf of
34 Mix smoothly
35 Hawaiian word of welcome
36 Speed reader?
38 Otto ___ Bismarck
39 Beachgoer's need
40 Cheri once on 51-Across
41 Undermine
43 Once named
44 Tornado warning
45 Word with "fixed" or "going"
46 Swimmer's unit
47 One more time
49 Body part that rests on a viola
51 Longtime NBC hit
54 "___ to differ!"
55 "Walk This Way" rap trio
58 It sometimes rhymes
60 Demon, e.g.
62 Houston team
63 Full-length film
64 Pine tree secretions
65 OED entries
66 Journalist KoppelDOWN
1 Symbol of gentleness
2 Morales of "NYPD Blue"
3 *Request for a police operation?
4 Turn into mush
5 Enjoy shallow coral reefs, say
6 Brouhaha
7 Whirlpool subsidiary
8 *Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle?
9 Dr. with Grammys
10 Coup d'___
11 Dissenting votes
12 Difficult journey
14 Bygone
17 *Citrus fruit from Sausalito's county?
21 Is unobliged to
25 "This Is Us" actor Ventimiglia
26 Raccoon's South American cousin
28 Dreamlike Debussy piece
30 Destitute, or a hint to what was deleted from each starred answer
31 Bighorn, e.g.
32 Whopper
33 Dos for Jimi and Questlove
34 *Pack a mineral supplement?
37 Geometry calculation
42 Publicly condemned
46 Swiss chocolate brand
48 Chasm
50 Some Polynesian perfor-mances
51 Go a few rounds
52 Wine's aroma
53 "Why don't we!"
56 Nothing more than
57 Street ___
59 Prefix with "cycle"
61 Org. for former soldiers
Solution