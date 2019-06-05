Puzzle

1 "___ Miz"4 Free TV spot7 Passionate13 Throw for a loop15 Pestle partner16 Lowest rung on the corporate ladder, stereotypically18 "Right away, captain!"19 Worksheet holder20 Actress Faris or Kendrick22 "For shame!" syllable23 Very nerdy sort24 Kingdom26 Chili ___ carne27 Southernmost Great Lake29 Center33 On behalf of34 Mix smoothly35 Hawaiian word of welcome36 Speed reader?38 Otto ___ Bismarck39 Beachgoer's need40 Cheri once on 51-Across41 Undermine43 Once named44 Tornado warning45 Word with "fixed" or "going"46 Swimmer's unit47 One more time49 Body part that rests on a viola51 Longtime NBC hit54 "___ to differ!"55 "Walk This Way" rap trio58 It sometimes rhymes60 Demon, e.g.62 Houston team63 Full-length film64 Pine tree secretions65 OED entries66 Journalist Koppel1 Symbol of gentleness2 Morales of "NYPD Blue"3 *Request for a police operation?4 Turn into mush5 Enjoy shallow coral reefs, say6 Brouhaha7 Whirlpool subsidiary8 *Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle?9 Dr. with Grammys10 Coup d'___11 Dissenting votes12 Difficult journey14 Bygone17 *Citrus fruit from Sausalito's county?21 Is unobliged to25 "This Is Us" actor Ventimiglia26 Raccoon's South American cousin28 Dreamlike Debussy piece30 Destitute, or a hint to what was deleted from each starred answer31 Bighorn, e.g.32 Whopper33 Dos for Jimi and Questlove34 *Pack a mineral supplement?37 Geometry calculation42 Publicly condemned46 Swiss chocolate brand48 Chasm50 Some Polynesian perfor-mances51 Go a few rounds52 Wine's aroma53 "Why don't we!"56 Nothing more than57 Street ___59 Prefix with "cycle"61 Org. for former soldiers

Solution