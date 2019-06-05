Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/5 15:23:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "___ Miz"

  4 Free TV spot

  7 Passionate

 13 Throw for a loop

 15 Pestle partner

 16 Lowest rung on the corporate ladder, stereotypically

 18 "Right away, captain!"

 19 Worksheet holder

 20 Actress Faris or Kendrick

 22 "For shame!" syllable

 23 Very nerdy sort

 24 Kingdom

 26 Chili ___ carne

 27 Southernmost Great Lake

 29 Center

 33 On behalf of

 34 Mix smoothly

 35 Hawaiian word of welcome

 36 Speed reader?

 38 Otto ___ Bismarck

 39 Beachgoer's need

 40 Cheri once on 51-Across

 41 Undermine

 43 Once named

 44 Tornado warning

 45 Word with "fixed" or "going"

 46 Swimmer's unit

 47 One more time

 49 Body part that rests on a viola

 51 Longtime NBC hit

 54 "___ to differ!"

 55 "Walk This Way" rap trio

 58 It sometimes rhymes

 60 Demon, e.g.

 62 Houston team

 63 Full-length film

 64 Pine tree secretions

 65 OED entries

 66 Journalist Koppel

DOWN

  1 Symbol of gentleness

  2 Morales of "NYPD Blue"

  3 *Request for a police operation?

  4 Turn into mush

  5 Enjoy shallow coral reefs, say

  6 Brouhaha

  7 Whirlpool subsidiary

  8 *Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle?

  9 Dr. with Grammys

 10 Coup d'___

 11 Dissenting votes

 12 Difficult journey

 14 Bygone

 17 *Citrus fruit from Sausalito's county?

 21 Is unobliged to

 25 "This Is Us" actor Ventimiglia

 26 Raccoon's South American cousin

 28 Dreamlike Debussy piece

 30 Destitute, or a hint to what was deleted from each starred answer

 31 Bighorn, e.g.

 32 Whopper

 33 Dos for Jimi and Questlove

 34 *Pack a mineral supplement?

 37 Geometry calculation

 42 Publicly condemned

 46 Swiss chocolate brand

 48 Chasm

 50 Some Polynesian perfor-mances

 51 Go a few rounds

 52 Wine's aroma

 53 "Why don't we!"

 56 Nothing more than

 57 Street ___

 59 Prefix with "cycle"

 61 Org. for former soldiers

Solution



 

