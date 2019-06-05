Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Tote bag part
6 Like a hurricane's eye
10 Emails asking you to wire money, usually
14 Garlicky mayonnaise
15 CEO, e.g.
16 Its first syllable aptly sounds like "pay"
17 Crystal-filled rock
18 "You're on!"
19 Ides of March rebuke
20 Corntucky Fried Chicken mascot?
23 Pooh's rhyming pal
24 Quarter of dodeca-
25 Tofu protein
26 Stat. determined by weight and height
29 Anything ___
32 "Anything ___?"
34 Celebrate a corn harvest?
39 "Frozen II" princess
40 Playfully shy
41 Water, in Oaxaca
42 Literary corn growers?
47 Bloody ___
48 Toy company with a Bugatti Chiron set
49 "Sicko Mode" genre
50 First mother
52 Kimono sash
54 Broody subculture
56 Sorting system at a corn farm?
61 Singer Vannelli
62 Wander
63 Wow
66 Vogue competitor
67 Sport for woods and Woods
68 Turn one hand into two, in blackjack
69 Calendar boxes
70 Healthy milk choice
71 Mu Alpha ___ (math honor society)DOWN
1 Really sink in?
2 One may be clip-on
3 Knight neighbor
4 Reddish-brown wood
5 Polish dumplings
6 Give up
7 Skating jump
8 Path of ___ resistance
9 British sports car
10 Triggered a radar gun
11 "Turn! Turn! Turn!" folk singer
12 Houston MLB player
13 Timid
21 12, at times
22 South Sudan river
26 Playtex products
27 Often-striped candy
28 Just by description
30 Carve into a tree trunk, say
31 Bar you don't want to hit
33 Whack, as a fly
35 Ritzy party
36 Jane who married Mr. Rochester
37 Spiritual glow
38 Speak hoarsely
43 Fast-food tycoon Ray
44 Bionic humans
45 Kept in a wine cellar
46 Major cable company
50 Urged (on)
51 "Presto!"
53 Former Apple laptop
55 Zing
57 "Easy ___ it"
58 Indonesian surfing destination
59 Two-band radio type
60 Hay ride seat
64 Clearasil target
65 Late guest's guess, briefly
