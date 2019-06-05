Crossword

Published: 2019/6/5

 ACROSS

  1 Tote bag part

  6 Like a hurricane's eye

 10 Emails  asking you to wire money, usually

 14 Garlicky mayonnaise

 15 CEO, e.g.

 16 Its first syllable aptly sounds like "pay"

 17 Crystal-filled rock

 18 "You're on!"

 19 Ides of March rebuke

 20 Corntucky Fried Chicken mascot?

 23 Pooh's rhyming pal

 24 Quarter of dodeca-

 25 Tofu protein

 26 Stat. determined by weight and height

 29 Anything ___

 32 "Anything ___?"

 34 Celebrate a corn harvest?

 39 "Frozen II" princess

 40 Playfully shy

 41 Water, in Oaxaca

 42 Literary corn growers?

 47 Bloody ___

 48 Toy company with a Bugatti Chiron set

 49 "Sicko Mode" genre

 50 First mother

 52 Kimono sash

 54 Broody subculture

 56 Sorting system at a corn farm?

 61 Singer Vannelli

 62 Wander

 63 Wow

 66 Vogue competitor

 67 Sport for woods and Woods

 68 Turn one hand into two, in blackjack

 69 Calendar boxes

 70 Healthy milk choice

 71 Mu Alpha ___ (math honor society)

DOWN

  1 Really sink in?

  2 One may be clip-on

  3 Knight neighbor

  4 Reddish-brown wood

  5 Polish dumplings

  6 Give up

  7 Skating jump

  8 Path of ___ resistance

  9 British sports car

 10 Triggered a radar gun

 11 "Turn! Turn! Turn!" folk singer

 12 Houston MLB player

 13 Timid

 21 12, at times

 22 South Sudan river

 26 Playtex products

 27 Often-striped candy

 28 Just by description

 30 Carve into a tree trunk, say

 31 Bar you don't want to hit

 33 Whack, as a fly

 35 Ritzy party

 36 Jane who married Mr. Rochester

 37 Spiritual glow

 38 Speak hoarsely

 43 Fast-food tycoon Ray

 44 Bionic humans

 45 Kept in a wine cellar

 46 Major cable company

 50 Urged (on)

 51 "Presto!"

 53 Former Apple laptop

 55 Zing

 57 "Easy ___ it"

 58 Indonesian surfing destination

 59 Two-band radio type

 60 Hay ride seat

 64 Clearasil target

 65 Late guest's guess, briefly

