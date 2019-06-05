Puzzle

1 Tote bag part6 Like a hurricane's eye10 Emails asking you to wire money, usually14 Garlicky mayonnaise15 CEO, e.g.16 Its first syllable aptly sounds like "pay"17 Crystal-filled rock18 "You're on!"19 Ides of March rebuke20 Corntucky Fried Chicken mascot?23 Pooh's rhyming pal24 Quarter of dodeca-25 Tofu protein26 Stat. determined by weight and height29 Anything ___32 "Anything ___?"34 Celebrate a corn harvest?39 "Frozen II" princess40 Playfully shy41 Water, in Oaxaca42 Literary corn growers?47 Bloody ___48 Toy company with a Bugatti Chiron set49 "Sicko Mode" genre50 First mother52 Kimono sash54 Broody subculture56 Sorting system at a corn farm?61 Singer Vannelli62 Wander63 Wow66 Vogue competitor67 Sport for woods and Woods68 Turn one hand into two, in blackjack69 Calendar boxes70 Healthy milk choice71 Mu Alpha ___ (math honor society)1 Really sink in?2 One may be clip-on3 Knight neighbor4 Reddish-brown wood5 Polish dumplings6 Give up7 Skating jump8 Path of ___ resistance9 British sports car10 Triggered a radar gun11 "Turn! Turn! Turn!" folk singer12 Houston MLB player13 Timid21 12, at times22 South Sudan river26 Playtex products27 Often-striped candy28 Just by description30 Carve into a tree trunk, say31 Bar you don't want to hit33 Whack, as a fly35 Ritzy party36 Jane who married Mr. Rochester37 Spiritual glow38 Speak hoarsely43 Fast-food tycoon Ray44 Bionic humans45 Kept in a wine cellar46 Major cable company50 Urged (on)51 "Presto!"53 Former Apple laptop55 Zing57 "Easy ___ it"58 Indonesian surfing destination59 Two-band radio type60 Hay ride seat64 Clearasil target65 Late guest's guess, briefly

Puzzle