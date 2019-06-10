Puzzle

1 Pollution-regulating org.4 Really good time9 Often-animated pic12 Z's point value in Scrabble13 Diameter halves14 Historical periods16 *"It was a minor slipup!" (see letters 1-7)19 "Glad to hear that"20 Advanced animation FX21 Makeup-removing swab23 Shoe store section24 Groups of three27 Any nonzero number divided by itself28 *Gathering for Eagles (4-10)31 Drive-up ___32 Words beforehanging up33 Bryant of "SNL"34 16th president's nickname35 UFO crew36 School zone sign38 Atlantic crosser of 149241 Tiger Woods' grp.44 *Body system with bones and tendons (5-11)47 NFL official48 Plant manager's field?49 Fool50 ___ von Bismarck52 Low-visibility condition53 PlayStation maker54 Dressing room switches, and a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters59 Hip-swaying dance60 Making tons of noise61 Consume62 Dreidel, for one63 Singer Lauper64 Free of humidity1 "And so forth" letters2 French automaker3 Opposite word4 Raised5 "Leaving ___ Vegas"6 Commotion7 Metropolis-managing video game8 Reason for extra innings9 Hairstylist's aid10 Kuwait's northern neighbor11 Fun piece of trivia15 Thin17 Growth on a damp rock18 Fries or slaw22 Coat rack projection23 CEO's degree, often24 Cigarette puff25 Massage26 Washington airport29 Stringy Halloween decoration30 "___ the season ..."34 Internet gateway since the '90s35 One-of-a-kind gift site36 Rough drawing37 Omitted38 D.C. area river39 Mental pictures40 Convent resident41 Took a nosedive42 Time off before college, say43 "___ you sure?"44 "No seats left" initials45 Common meat substitute46 Japanese noodle51 Capital west of Stockholm53 Loose Indian garment55 "What's on ___?" (bar query)56 Swindle57 Consumed58 Messy space

Solution