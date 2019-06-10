Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pollution-regulating org.
4 Really good time
9 Often-animated pic
12 Z's point value in Scrabble
13 Diameter halves
14 Historical periods
16 *"It was a minor slipup!" (see letters 1-7)
19 "Glad to hear that"
20 Advanced animation FX
21 Makeup-removing swab
23 Shoe store section
24 Groups of three
27 Any nonzero number divided by itself
28 *Gathering for Eagles (4-10)
31 Drive-up ___
32 Words beforehanging up
33 Bryant of "SNL"
34 16th president's nickname
35 UFO crew
36 School zone sign
38 Atlantic crosser of 1492
41 Tiger Woods' grp.
44 *Body system with bones and tendons (5-11)
47 NFL official
48 Plant manager's field?
49 Fool
50 ___ von Bismarck
52 Low-visibility condition
53 PlayStation maker
54 Dressing room switches, and a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters
59 Hip-swaying dance
60 Making tons of noise
61 Consume
62 Dreidel, for one
63 Singer Lauper
64 Free of humidityDOWN
1 "And so forth" letters
2 French automaker
3 Opposite word
4 Raised
5 "Leaving ___ Vegas"
6 Commotion
7 Metropolis-managing video game
8 Reason for extra innings
9 Hairstylist's aid
10 Kuwait's northern neighbor
11 Fun piece of trivia
15 Thin
17 Growth on a damp rock
18 Fries or slaw
22 Coat rack projection
23 CEO's degree, often
24 Cigarette puff
25 Massage
26 Washington airport
29 Stringy Halloween decoration
30 "___ the season ..."
34 Internet gateway since the '90s
35 One-of-a-kind gift site
36 Rough drawing
37 Omitted
38 D.C. area river
39 Mental pictures
40 Convent resident
41 Took a nosedive
42 Time off before college, say
43 "___ you sure?"
44 "No seats left" initials
45 Common meat substitute
46 Japanese noodle
51 Capital west of Stockholm
53 Loose Indian garment
55 "What's on ___?" (bar query)
56 Swindle
57 Consumed
58 Messy space
Solution