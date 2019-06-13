Beauty seems skin deep, these days!

Illustration: Peter C.Espina/GT

The pursuit of beauty has been there for ages, especially among women. At the current time, however, young ladies are ready to go to extremes to look prettier - making the adage "beauty is not just skin deep" sound flimsy. Botched beauty surgeries are not uncommon. A lady surnamed Zhao suffered excruciating pain for more than a year after a micro-cosmetic procedure. The private surgery studio she went to wasn't certified and the person who performed the surgery wasn't a doctor licensed to undertake the procedure. The Beijing News reported that a studio in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, runs a crash course on micro-cosmetic surgery. As long as you pay 6,800 yuan ($981) as tuition and attend three to five days' training, you can perform such surgery even without a medical background. When unwell, most of us go to trusted hospitals. But when it comes to micro-plastic surgery, how can one be so reckless to walk into an uncertified studio? Your skin cannot be a testing ground for such tainted businesses.