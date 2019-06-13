Cops decipher coded SOS from woman calling to order some food

Photo: China News Service

The public security bureau of Wenling county, East China's Zhejiang Province, received an unusual emergency call from a young woman who spoke in code on Monday."I'd like to order a takeout, a pair of chopsticks and an egg please," the woman, surnamed Liu, told the emergency dispatch officer.Police immediately understood that Liu, 20, was in some sort of danger and asked her where she was located and then rushed to the scene.Liu's coded call referred to chopstick as the number 11 and the egg represented zero. China's emergency number is 110.The woman had gone to meet a man she had only known online. The man took her house keys and wouldn't allow her to return home.Police seriously criticized the man and took Liu home in a police car. "If an emergency caller's message seems illogical we can perceive that they are in danger," a police officer said.Net users lauded the woman's quick thinking but warned her not to meet online strangers.The Beijing News