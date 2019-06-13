City begin title defense at West Ham while United host Chelsea

Champions Manchester City begin the defense of their Premier League title away at West Ham, while Manchester United will host Chelsea in a blockbuster meeting to start the campaign after next season's fixtures were revealed on Thursday.City will be confident of a fruitful start after scoring four times in each of their last three visits to the London Stadium, but face a tougher clash when Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur visit the Etihad on the second weekend of the season.Runners-up and Champions League winners Liverpool ­begin with a home game to newly promoted Norwich.Last season's top two meet at Anfield on November 9 with the return at the Etihad scheduled for April 4, subject to TV confirmation.Chelsea will begin life without the influential Eden Hazard at Old Trafford with United in need of a fast start after a dismal end to last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.On their return to the top-flight, Aston Villa host Spurs, while Sheffield United are away at Bournemouth.For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short midseason break in February.Over a two-week period, there will be only five matches on one weekend, with the ­other five games taking place the ­following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.