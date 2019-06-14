Africa to benefit from China-Africa trade expo: Zambian experts

African countries stand to benefit immensely from the first ever China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo scheduled to held later this month in China, Zambian business and economic development experts have observed.The experts have lauded China for investing in trade expos and urged African countries to investigate and exploit available business opportunities in China and beyond and to encourage investment in both Africa and China."It will be useful to open up many trade opportunities with China through attending these expos that China holds from time to time as this will, among other benefits, help to strengthen bilateral trade ties," said Private Sector Development Association (PSDA) Chairperson Yusuf Dodia.Dodia also pointed out that trade expos help to focus attention and energies on developing products and services.Misheck Mwanza, an Zambian economist, said the expo is an opportunity for Zambia to identify investors interested in setting up manufacturing plants in Zambia.According to Mwanza, who is also a former diplomat, the key to unlocking Zambia's potential and economic growth lies in the development of the manufacturing sector.He explained that the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo scheduled to take place from June 27 to 29 in Changsha, central China, is an opportunity for Zambia to attract investors that can set up manufacturing plants in Zambia."A good manufacturing base will entail proper jobs leading to the creation of a middle class who will stimulate effective demand for high-class products and services," said Mwanza.Among those exhibiting at the expo is the Association of Women in Mining of Zambia, who are looking to partner with firms interested in investing in gemstone mining in Zambia.The association will be exhibiting a range of gemstones that include emeralds, amethyst and quartz."Our main interest in the expo is to identify entities that we can partner with, especially in the area of providing mining equipment," said the association's secretary-general Grace Njapau.Njapau further said aside from being a big copper producer, Zambia is also endowed with a vast amount of gemstone, which have not been fully mined like copper.