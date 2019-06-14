Mongolian experts say CICA provides platform for boosting development

The upcoming Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit offers a platform for promoting peace, security and stability in Asia, Mongolian experts have said.Multilateral initiatives like the CICA are important platforms to discuss ways to strengthen mutual trust among relevant countries and address regional and global security issues, said Byambasuren Enkhbaigali, director of the Institute for Strategical Studies at the National Security Council of Mongolia."Our country's foreign policy underscores the resolution of any conflicts through peaceful means such as dialogue and negotiations," said Enkhbaigali, adding that expanding interactions and cooperation by strengthening mutual trust and preferring peace is the right way for countries in the region and beyond to achieve common development and peace.Recently, the Sixth International Conference of the Ulan Bator Dialogue on Northeast Asian Security was held in Mongolia with participation of more than 200 representatives from around 20 countries and international organizations."The participants have expressed their support for any international initiatives to promote regional and global peace," said Enkhbaigali.Dashdorj Bayarkhuu, a political expert at the Mongolian Diplomatic Academy, told Xinhua that joint efforts are needed to deepen mutual trust among countries and the CICA serves as a platform in promoting peace and prosperity in the world."Asia accounts for about 30 percent of the world's total land area with around 60 percent of the population," said Bayarkhuu, adding that Asia has become the main driving force for global economy.The expert said that all countries in Asia, especially CICA members, should set a good example for the rest of the world by further strengthening their cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual benefits.Bayarkhuu also expressed hope that the upcoming CICA summit in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe will help Asian countries cope with challenges and threats in the traditional and non-traditional security fields.Jigjee Sereejav, a senior specialist with the Diplomacy and Communication Department at the Mongolian Foreign Ministry, told Xinhua that Mongolia values the role of the CICA, which was established in 1992, in promoting regional dialogue and consultation on security issues."The CICA summit has been an important opportunity for our country to explore ways to strengthen cooperation in a wide range of areas with other countries, including neighboring China and Russia," said Sereejav.