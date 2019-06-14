Indian FM to participate in CICA meeting in Tajikistan

RELATED ARTICLES: Mongolian experts say CICA provides platform for boosting development

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from June 14-15, said official sources.CICA is a multinational forum with the objective to enhance cooperation among its member states in the areas of peace, security and stability in Asia and the world beyond.During the summit, CICA leaders are likely to deliberate on the existing and emerging issues of common concern to the members and underline implementation of confidence building measures for developing Asia into a prosperous, secure and peaceful region.On the sidelines of the CICA meeting, the indian minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other CICA leaders, added the sources.