Visitors to enjoy immersive experience of Van Gogh's paintings in Beijing

An exhibition offering viewers immersive experience of Vincent van Gogh's famous paintings will open to the public from June 22 to Sept. 22 at the National Museum of China in Beijing.According to the China Daily on Friday, the show, titled "Fantasy of The Inner World," will bring Van Gogh's paintings to life, projecting them on walls, ceilings and floors of a former foundry, accompanied by music.Immersing in the environment of his canvasses famed for their rich palette, viewers will find themselves standing on moving images of Sunflowers; on a narrow pathway leading to The Cafe Terrace at Night; counting stars in The Starry Night, according to the newspaper.