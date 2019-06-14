Chinese embassy in Philippines donates stationeries to local school

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines on Friday donated studying equipment to a local elementary school in Quezon City, Metro Manila.The counselor of Chinese embassy Xie Yonghui and the Principal of Payatas B Annex Elementary School Nunica Portuguez witnessed the hand-over of the equipment during the donation ceremony.The equipment consisted of some 150 sets of school bags and stationeries which will help further improve the studying condition of the students who were mainly from middle-and-low-income families, according to the Chinese embassy.In return, the children in the school performed songs and dances to mark the memorable day during the ceremony.Portuguez expressed her gratitude on behalf of the school. She said she is grateful to the Chinese embassy for its assistance in giving the equipment which will enable pupils studying under a better condition.Xie said that as a symbol of friendship between the two countries and their people, the schoolbags and stationeries equipment are important to help local public school students to receive equal education.Payatas B Annex Elementary School is a complete elementary school from Grades One to Six established by the local barangay, the smallest administrative division in the Philippines.The school, which was founded in 2000, started with only four classrooms and three teachers while now it has some 1,100 students and 28 teachers.