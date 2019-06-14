Xi calls for closer community with shared future between China, Pakistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday, urging the two countries to foster a closer community with a shared future against complicated regional and international situations.Meeting Khan on the sidelines of the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Xi noted that it has been his third meeting with the Pakistani prime minister in the past eight months.This, he said, fully demonstrates the high level of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.He called on the two countries to carry out closer coordination and cooperation.Stressing that the two sides should well maintain, consolidate, and develop their all-weather partnership and all-dimensional cooperation, Xi said that China and Pakistan should carry out in-depth communication on issues of common concern, so as to make joint efforts to safeguard regional and international security and stability.China and Pakistan should expand and enrich the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with new focus on areas including industrial parks, agriculture and social welfare, Xi said.Xi also called on the two countries to take the upgrade of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement as an opportunity to vigorously expand bilateral trade.China is willing to help Pakistan within its capabilities, Xi said, adding that China supports Pakistan in implementing its national counter-terrorism plan to the end and is ready to help the country strengthen its counter-terrorism capacity.China also supports Pakistan and India in improving their relations, Xi said.Noting that China is Pakistan's all-weather strategic cooperative partner, Khan said his country appreciates China's valuable support and assistance and applauds China's active role in promoting international and regional peace and security.Pakistan, Khan said, is committed to deepening its strategic relationship with China, and will firmly advance the construction of the CPEC, adding that his country will take effective measures to ensure security for the project.