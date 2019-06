At least two militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group were killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday evening, a statement of provincial government said Friday.The pilotless aircraft targeted two militants who were using two mules to supply arms and ammunitions in Khogyani district of the province, killing both at the spot, the statement said.Both mules, carrying arms and ammunition, were also killed in the raid, said the statement.