China denounces foreign forces behind Hong Kong SAR riot

China is not afraid of any threat, and any attempt to create chaos and sabotage stability of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will not succeed, and will be opposed by all Chinese including Hong Kong compatriots, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday while condemning Western countries' intervention in Hong Kong's affairs.
Some Western countries frequently made irresponsible and false remarks on Hong Kong's proposed amendments on extradition legislation, and some Western politicians also openly backed Hong Kong opposition forces, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, said at a routine press conference on Friday.
Apart from making false remarks, the US has also reintroduced the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.
Geng said that messing up Hong Kong will do no good for the US, and China has urged some US officials to respect basic facts, abandon prejudice, and stop pursuing the Act and interfering in China's internal affairs.
On Friday, the second reading of the extradition bill was postponed for a third day, after Wednesday's demonstrations near the Legislative Council (LegCo) office of Hong Kong, which turned into a riot and injured almost 80. It's not known when it will take place. The LegCo is expected to vote on the amended bill on June 20.
Hong Kong police have arrested 11 people so far for unlawful assembly, assaulting police and other riot-related offenses from Wednesday's clashes.
During a Thursday media briefing, Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung said that 22 police officers were injured in the clashes after being attacked with bricks and metal poles, and police were forced to take action.
Police used pepper spray, tear gas, batons and rubber bullets, all non-lethal weapons, which are no different than those used by overseas law enforcers in dealing with similar situations, Lo said.
Several Hong Kong organizations supported the police in upholding the rule of law and denounced the violence backed by foreign forces.
The Hong Kong Island Federation said that foreign forces are behind Wednesday's riot. Those foreign forces tried to create panic and chaos and stop LegCo's normal operations, and greatly affected the lives of Hong Kong residents, according to the federation's website.
Federation chairman So Cheung-wing told the Global Times on Friday that the demonstration in the past days happened after several radical Hong Kong opposition figures visited the US to seek support.
"I have seen and received information about how organizers of the demonstration deceived residents and distorted the facts of the amendments, and there is clear evidence of what they have done," So told the Global Times.
Representatives from the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Association sent Hong Kong police fruit baskets and said they firmly support the police in enforcing the law.
Some young Hong Kong residents who were incited by others with ulterior motives blindly engaged in violence, representatives said, media outlet takungpao.com reported on Friday.
The Hong Kong regional government has repeatedly explained that the amendments were meant to address a homicide case, wherein a Hong Kong resident was murdered in Taiwan, and to plug the loopholes in Hong Kong's overall mechanism in juridical assistance.
More than 920,000 Hong Kong residents have signed up in support the amendments, according to the latest figures.