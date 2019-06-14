China summons US Charge d'affaires, making solemn representations over US interference in HK's affairs

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/14





Noting that Hong Kong is an SAR of China and Hong Kong's affairs are purely China's internal affairs, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said no external forces are allowed to interfere.



China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the erroneous comments and interfering in the amendments of the two ordinances by some high-level officials of the United States, Le said.



"We urge the US side to take a fair and just attitude with regard to the lawful amendments of the ordinances by the Hong Kong SAR government, respect the normal legislative process of the Hong Kong SAR government, immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs in any form, and not take any actions that harm Hong Kong's prosperity and stability," Le said.



China will make further response depending on the actions of the US side, said the vice foreign minister.

