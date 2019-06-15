China, Belarus to further advance Belt and Road construction

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, June 14, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Bishkek on Friday, agreeing to promote cooperation in various fields including the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI).
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.
It has been their second meeting within two months, an evidence of the high level of bilateral relations, Xi said, noting that China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership, featuring mutual trust and win-win cooperation, has been developing in recent years.
Xi called on the two sides to put more efforts in aligning the BRI with the economic and social development strategy of Belarus, and creating sound environment for the China-Belarus industrial park construction.
Major projects should be well implemented, and people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning need to be expanded amid efforts to further advance the bilateral ties, he said.
Lukashenko hailed the fruitful achievements of cooperation between the two countries, with mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests.
Belarus admires the achievements made by the People's Republic of China since its founding 70 years ago, and supports the joint construction of the Belt and Road, Lukashenko said.
Belarus is ready to enhance the cooperation with China in such fields as economy and trade, production capacity, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges, as well as the construction of the China-Belarus industrial park, he said, adding that Belarus is willing to coordinate with China within multilateral frameworks including the SCO.