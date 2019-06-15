China activates emergency response for floods in Guangdong

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management jointly activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency response on Friday after rainstorms triggered floods in south China's Guangdong Province.A work team has been sent to the disaster-affected areas to provide guidance in disaster relief, the ministry said in a statement.Since June 9, rainstorm-triggered floods have left 19 dead and three missing in seven cities of the province, according to local authorities.The disaster has affected a total of 357,000 people, and damaged 47,600 hectares of crops.The level-IV emergency response is the lowest in the country's four-tier national emergency response system for disaster relief.