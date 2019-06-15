Chinese premier calls for strengthening development impetus, meeting people's needs

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to strengthen the impetus for reform and development while meeting the people's needs to live better lives.During an inspection tour in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, from Wednesday to Thursday, Li visited a neighborhood to learn about elderly care and nursery services."Huge demand exists for home- and community-based elderly care," Li said, noting such supply should be boosted by introducing social forces and the government must enhance support to ensure that the aged live comfortable and happy lives.Li also said that improving community-based services and renovating old neighborhoods are not only projects related to people's lives, but also important areas to focus on expanding domestic consumption.The projects can boost effective investment, promote consumption and create a large number of new jobs, Li said.While visiting a drugstore, the premier said efforts must be made to ensure the supply and stabilize the prices of common and first-aid medicines. "They should never be out of supply, and their prices should never be raised arbitrarily."Li also learned about mass entrepreneurship and innovation in Hangzhou, expressing his hope that there can be more platforms for entrepreneurship and innovation around the country.He praised the efforts of the city's administrative service center that brought convenience to the people and companies and stressed the importance of corporate credit information in a market-based economy.Li also ordered government departments to improve policies, seek new ways of supervision and enhance support for cross-border e-commerce, saying that it can allow more companies to participate directly in international trade and promote domestic manufacturing upgrading and brand growth.