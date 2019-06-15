Shandong sees robust trade with SCO countries

East China's Shandong Province has seen robust trade with member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, statistics from Qingdao customs showed.
From June 2018 to May 2019, the total trade volume between Shandong and SCO member countries climbed 30.9 percent year on year to 156.1 billion yuan (22.5 billion US dollars), according to Qingdao customs.
The province's trade with Russia and India grew 33.4 percent and 26.9 percent respectively, while its trade with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also increased by 24.7 percent and 23.8 percent respectively during the period.
Shandong mainly exports machinery and electronic products, auto parts, textile and clothing, steel and agricultural goods to SCO countries and imports crude oil, agricultural products, food and consumer goods from them.
Since the coastal city of Qingdao in Shandong hosted the SCO summit
in June 2018, trade between the province and SCO countries have grown rapidly thanks to customs clearance facilitation, said Du Chaopeng, a customs officer in Qingdao.