One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting incident at a Costco in the city of Corona, 75 km east of downtown Los Angeles, local CBS news channel reported Friday.Witnesses told CBS that the fatal shooting occurred after an altercation between a man and a woman with her child inside the membership-only warehouse, where seven to eight gunshot sounds were heard.Police from the city and riverside county were swarming the area and the Costco was evacuated, they added.