"Men in Black: International," a spin-off of the classic "Men in Black" (MIB) sci-fi film series, hit the Chinese mainland screens on Friday.Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, the film follows MIB agents' endeavor to protect the Earth from the scum of the universe and remove a mole in the MIB organization.With an average rating of 7.4 by viewers on Maoyan, a major Chinese film database and ticketing platform, the film's box office sales are expected to reach 336 million yuan (48.7 million US dollars) in China.