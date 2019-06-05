3 domestic films to debut ahead of Dragon Boat Festival

Three domestic movies will hit the big screen ahead of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that starts Friday.The three films, "Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch," "My Best Summer" and "Our Infinite Further," are scheduled to debut on Thursday and vie for better box office performance during the holiday.The Chinese action film "Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch," directed by Wong Jing and Jason Kwan, is a sequel to the 2017 crime thriller "Chasing the Dragon," which grossed 577 million yuan (about 85.68 million US dollars) on the Chinese mainland.Inspired by true events, the action movie tells the story of an undercover policeman who infiltrates a crime gang and catches the villain."My Best Summer," an adaptation of an eponymous novel, details the high school life of two students and their intertwined stories afterward."Our Infinite Further," adapted from real stories in the innovation and entrepreneurship competition for university students, features a group of university students helping with poverty alleviation with a startup business.