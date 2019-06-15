"Men in Black: International" leads Chinese mainland box office

"Men in Black: International," a spin-off of the classic "Men in Black" sci-fi film series, led the Chinese mainland box office Friday with strong first-day performance, the China Movie Data Information Network said Saturday.The film grossed over 58.5 million yuan (about 8.4 million US dollars), accounting for over half of the daily total."My Best Summer" fell to second place, raking in nearly 14 million yuan.It was followed by "A City Called Macau," which generated around 9.7 million yuan on the first day at box office."Whisper of Silent Body," a domestic crime thriller, opened with 7.6 million yuan, making it the fourth highest-grossing film on Friday.