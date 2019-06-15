HKSAR Chief Executive announces suspension of amendments to Fugitive Offenders Ordinance

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Saturday that the HKSAR government will suspend the exercise to amend the HKSAR's Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance."I now announce that the government has decided to suspend the legislative amendment exercise," Lam told a press conference on Saturday afternoon at the HKSAR government headquarters building.The HKSAR government's Secretary for Security will send a letter to the Legislative Council (LegCo) president to withdraw the notice of resumption of the second reading debate on the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill, and the LegCo will halt its work in relation to the bill until the HKSAR government completes its work in communication, explanation and listening to opinions, Lam said.The bill, tabled by the HKSAR government at the LegCo in April, was originally scheduled to be discussed at a meeting on June 12. The LegCo meeting, however, was postponed due to riots around the complex of the HKSAR government and LegCo."As a responsible government, we have to maintain law and order on the one hand, and evaluate the situation for the greatest interest of Hong Kong, including restoring calmness in society as soon as possible and avoiding any more injuries to law enforcement officers and citizens," Lam said."We have no intention to set a deadline for this work and promise to report to and consult members of the legislative council panel on security before we decide on the next step forward," she said.