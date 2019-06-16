Palestine Day event held at Beijing horticultural expo

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/16 8:24:33

Actors perform during the Palestine Day event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2019. The Palestine Day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)



 

People visit the Palestine Garden at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2019. The Palestine Day event kicked off here on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)



 

