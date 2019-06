Lotus flowers in full blossom in Central China's Hunan

A bird stops at a lotus flower at Nanhu Park in Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province, June 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows people watching lotus flowers at Nanhu Park in Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows a lotus flower behind a leaf at Nanhu Park in Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows a lotus flower at Nanhu Park in Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A dragonfly stops on a lotus leaf at Nanhu Park in Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province, June 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows a lotus flower at Nanhu Park in Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)