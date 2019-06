A parachutists descends into the city center during National Day Parade rehearsal held in Singapore on June 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A fighter jet flies at high speed during National Day Parade rehearsal held in Singapore on June 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Helicopters fly during National Day Parade rehearsal held in Singapore on June 15, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)